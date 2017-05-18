App
May 18, 2017

KCP Sugar to consider dividend

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, for approval of the Audited Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2017 and related matters.

KCP Sugar to consider dividend
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia to consider amongst others the following:

1. Approval of the Audited Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2017 and related matters.

2. Recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2017; and

3. Announce the venue and time of the Twenty second Annual General Meeting of the Company and related matters.

Further, as per the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all Directors / Officers / designated Employees of the Company from May 18, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

