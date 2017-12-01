App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KBS India: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you the Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 30, 2017 and accepted resignation of Mr. Chandrakant Lodaya from the post of Chief Financial Officer w.e.f close of working hours of November 30, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform you the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 30th November, 2017 hereby approved the following matters:

1. Accepted resignation of Mr. Chandrakant Lodaya from the post of Chief Financial Officer w.e.f close of working hours of 30th November, 2017 in order to alleviate as Non Executive Director.

2. Upon receommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Chandrakant Lodaya (DIN: 08005992) as Additional (Non- Executive) Director w.e.f. 1st December, 2017.

Brief Profile

Mr. Chandrakant Lodaya is a B. Com graduate from Mumbai University and as Chief Financial Officer was responsible for handling day to day financial activities of the Company. He also oversees the administrative matters of the Company and has experience in stock broking activities. He is associated with Company since last 24 years and is not related to any of the directors of the Company.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.