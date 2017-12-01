KBS India: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 30th November, 2017 hereby approved the following matters:1. Accepted resignation of Mr. Chandrakant Lodaya from the post of Chief Financial Officer w.e.f close of working hours of 30th November, 2017 in order to alleviate as Non Executive Director.2. Upon receommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Chandrakant Lodaya (DIN: 08005992) as Additional (Non- Executive) Director w.e.f. 1st December, 2017.Brief ProfileMr. Chandrakant Lodaya is a B. Com graduate from Mumbai University and as Chief Financial Officer was responsible for handling day to day financial activities of the Company. He also oversees the administrative matters of the Company and has experience in stock broking activities. He is associated with Company since last 24 years and is not related to any of the directors of the Company.Source : BSE