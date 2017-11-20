KBS India - Intimation of board meeting

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement), 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 27th November, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE