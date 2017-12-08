KBS India's AGM on December 30, 2017

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 502, Commerce House, 140 Nagindas Master Road, Fort, Mumbai - 400001.
With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 30th December, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 502, Commerce House, 140 Nagindas Master Road, Fort, Mumbai - 400001.Source : BSE