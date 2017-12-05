App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kayel Securities' board meeting on December 11, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held at 05.00 PM on Monday, December 11, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held at 05.00 PM on Monday, 11th December, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017 along with limited review report of the statutory auditors for the corresponding period.

Further, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company will remain closed from December 4, 2017 to December 13, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the promoters/directors / officers / designated employees of the Company.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.