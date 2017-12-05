Kayel Securities' board meeting on December 11, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held at 05.00 PM on Monday, 11th December, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017 along with limited review report of the statutory auditors for the corresponding period.Further, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company will remain closed from December 4, 2017 to December 13, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the promoters/directors / officers / designated employees of the Company.Source : BSE