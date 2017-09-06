App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kayel Sec's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held at 05.00 PM on Thursday September 14, 2017 at registered office of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held at 05.00 PM on Thursday 14th September, 2017 at registered office of the Company to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 along with limited review report of the statutory auditors for the corresponding period.Source : BSE

