Nov 29, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kaycee Industries - NCLT convened meeting on January 4, 2018

We enclosed Notice along with the explanatory statement of the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company, as directed to be convened by the Hon'ble NCLT, Mumbai Bench, vide its order dated 24th November, 2017, on Thursday, 4th January, 2018

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We enclosed Notice along with the explanatory statement of the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company, as directed to be convened by the Hon'ble NCLT, Mumbai Bench, vide its order dated 24th November, 2017, on Thursday, 4th January, 2018 at 11.00 a.m at Jainam banquet Hall, Jainam Arcade, B.M.T compound, 100, L.B.S Marg, Bhandup (W), Mumbai- 400 078 to consider and if thought fit, to approve with or without modification(s), the Scheme of Arrangement between Kaycee Industries Limited and RDJ Constructions Private Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors ('Scheme' or 'the Scheme').Source : BSE
