Kaya's board meeting on May 03, 2017
Pursuant to the relevant regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 to consider, inter alia, the following: (a)to approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017; (b)to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE