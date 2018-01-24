Kaya's board meeting on February 7, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 alongwith the Limited Review Report of the auditors for the corresponding period.Source : BSE