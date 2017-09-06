Kavita Fabrics: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Kavita Fabrics Limited' ('the Company') was held today at 12.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company and approved the following agendas:-1.Approved the conducting of 12th Annual General Meeting for the FY 2016-17 onSeptember 29, 2017.2.Approved the dates for the closure of the register of members and share transferbooks for 12th Annual General Meeting from September 23, 2017 to September 29, 2017.3.Approved the Director Report along with Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.4.Approved the Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2017-18.5.Approved the Appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2017-18.Source : BSE