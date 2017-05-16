May 15, 2017 11:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Kavita Fabrics: Outcome of board meeting Audited Quarterly Financial Result for the year ended March 31, 2017. Audited Quarterly Financial Result for the year ended March 31, 2017Source : BSE tags #Announcements Related news Business JMG Corporation: Outcome of board meeting May 15, 2017 11:21 PM Business R.J. Shah: Outcome of board meeting May 15, 2017 11:20 PM Business CRB Share Custo's board meeting on May 27, 2017 May 15, 2017 11:18 PM Business Neil Industries' board meeting on May 20, 2017 May 15, 2017 11:17 PM Business Assambrook's board meeting on May 29, 2017 May 15, 2017 11:16 PM Business Veer Energy: Outcome of board meeting May 15, 2017 11:15 PM Business NRB Industrial's board meeting on May 29, 2017 May 15, 2017 11:14 PM Business Guj Raffia Ind: Outcome of board meeting May 15, 2017 11:12 PM Business Vindhya Telelin's board recommends dividend Rs 7/- May 15, 2017 11:11 PM