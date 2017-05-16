App
May 16, 2017 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kaushalya Infrastructure's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors (Meeting No. 193) of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017.

Notice under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors (Meeting No. 193) of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at HB 170, Sector III, Saltlake, Kolkata-700106 inter-alia, to consider following businesses: 1.To consider and to take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2017. 2.To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2017. 3.Any other business with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE

