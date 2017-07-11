Kaushalya Infra's board meeting on July 24, 2017

Sub. : Notice as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Notice as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 24th July, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at HB 170, Sector-III, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700106 inter-alia, to consider following businesses:1. To consider and to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.2. To consider and approve Board Report for the year ended 31st March, 2017.3. To fix the Date, Time & Venue of the Annual General Meeting of the Company.4. To fix date of closer of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.5. Any other business with the permission of the chair.Yours faithfullyFor Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.Sanjay Lal GuptaCompany SecretarySource : BSE