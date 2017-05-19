Katwa Udyog to consider final dividend

Katwa Udyog Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend final dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of insider trading window for the trading in securities would remain closed from May 19, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Directors/officers/designated persons of the Company.Source : BSE