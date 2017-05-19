App
May 19, 2017 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Katwa Udyog's board meeting on May 27, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 interalia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

Katwa Udyog's board meeting on May 27, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 interalia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017. It is further intimated that Trading window would remain closed from 19/05/2017 to 29/05/2017 (both the days inclusive) for the Directors/officers/designated persons of the Company.Source : BSE

