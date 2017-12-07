Katwa Udyog's board meeting on December 12, 2017

We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017 at 11.00 AM at the Registered office of the Company.
We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017 at 11.00 AM at the Registered office of the Company.
Kindly take the same into your record.Source : BSE
Kindly take the same into your record.Source : BSE