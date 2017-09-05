Katwa Udyog - AGM On September, 28, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 24th Annual General Meeting of the members of Shri Keshav Cements and Infra Limited will be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company at "Jyoti Tower", 215/2, 6th Cross, Nazar Camp, Karbhar Galli, M.Vadgoan, Belagavi - 590 005Source : BSE