Katare Spinning Mills - Outcome of board meeting

In compliance to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that at meeting of Board of Directors held on today, November 13, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 1.30 p.m., Board of Directors has inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/half year ended 30.09.2017 (Q2).The copy of the said result along with Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed herewith.Source : BSE