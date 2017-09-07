Kashyap Tele-Medicines' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th day of September, 2017 at 11:30 A.M.inter alia; to consider & approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE