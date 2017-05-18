App
May 18, 2017 04:02 PM IST

Kashiram Jain's board meeting on May 30, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to take on record the audited financial result of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and any other matter with the permission of the Chairman.

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to take on record the audited financial result of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Further, in pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed from 20th May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and record. Please acknowledge the receipt and oblige.Source : BSE

