Kartik Investments Trust's board meeting on May 23, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 23rd May, 2017 to inter alia consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2017. The Company will publish and submit the audited financial results as required under Reg.33 of the Listing Regulations. Further, please note that pursuant to Reg. 47(1)(a) of the Regulations, the Company is taking steps to issue a public notice in English and in regional language.Source : BSE