Aug 28, 2017 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnimata Cold Storage: Outcome of AGM

we wish to inform you that the 06th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Karnimata Cold Storage Limited ('the Company') was held at the registered office of the company Village - Chekuasole, P.O. - Jogerdanga, P.S.- Goaltore, Dist – Paschim Medinipur, PIN– 721121, West Bengal on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. In this regard, please find brief Proceedings in compliance of Regulat

we wish to inform you that the 06th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Karnimata Cold Storage Limited ('the Company') was held at the registered office of the company Village - Chekuasole, P.O. - Jogerdanga, P.S.- Goaltore, Dist – Paschim Medinipur, PIN– 721121, West Bengal on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. In this regard, please find brief Proceedings in compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

