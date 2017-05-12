App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnimata Cold Storage's board meeting on May 26, 2017

We would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Karnimata Cold Storage will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.

In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘the said Regulations'), we would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Karnimata Cold Storage Limited ('the Company') will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE

