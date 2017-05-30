Karnavati Fin: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 30, 2017, at the Registered office of the Company situated at Unit No 2, Sagar Deep Darshan Co Operative Housing Society Limited, S.V. Road, Borivali (West), Mumbai – 400 092, which was commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:10 P.M. have considered, approved and took on record the audited financial result for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2017 along with Audit Report and Declaration by the Company for the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion and has made allotment of 17,40,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share at a price of Rs. 16/- per Equity Share (including premium of Rs. 6/- per Equity Shares) to the allottees as approved by the Members of the Company on preferential Basis.Source : BSE