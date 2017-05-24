Karnavati Finance's board meeting on May 30, 2017

The Company hereby inform the Stakeholders that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Unit No 2, Sagar Deep Darshan Co Operative Housing Society Limited, S.V. Road, Borivali (West), Mumbai – 400 092, inter alia, to consider, approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation.Source : BSE