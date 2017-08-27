Karnavati Fin's AGM held on September 16, 2017

Karnavati Finance Limited has informed that the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 04.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at Unit No 2, Sagar Deep Darshan Co Operative Housing Society Limited, S.V. Road, Borivali (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400 092.The Notice convening 33rd Annual General Meeting is attached herewithSource : BSE