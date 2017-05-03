May 03, 2017 07:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Karnataka Bank's board meeting on May 13, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 13th May 2017 to consider, inter-alia, the audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2017 and also to recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares for the said period.Source : BSE