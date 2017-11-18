Karma Energy: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 17th November, 2017

Karma Energy is in the Power - Generation & Distribution sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 47.03 crore.

The company management includes Dharmendra G Siraj - Chairman, Chetan D Mehra - Vice Chairman, Ganesh N Kamath - Managing Director, Neelkamal V Siraj - Director, Upkar Singh Kohli - Director, Vinesh N Davda - Director, Kishore M Vussonji - Director, Vishnu P Kamath - Director, Smita V Davda - Director, Balady Shekar Shetty - Addnl.Independent Director. Source : BSE