Karma Energy: Outcome of board meeting

Sub : Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory AuditorsRef : Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015Dear Sir,We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e 13th September, 2017 have approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017, a copy of which has been duly signed by the Managing Director of the Company along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon is enclosed.We would also like to inform that the Company shall publish the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017 in the relevant newspapers in terms of Regulation 47(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations in the format prescribed by SEBI.The Board Meeting concluded at 5.40 p.m.Source : BSE