Karma Energy: Outcome of board meeting
May 26, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karma Energy: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors at their adjourned meeting held today ie. 26th May, 2017 approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee.

Karma Energy: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors at their adjourned meeting held today ie. 26th May, 2017 approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith

?Statement showing Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017.
?Declaration in respect of Un-modified opinion on the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017.
?Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results – Standalone & Consolidated.

Dividend

The Board of Directors did not recommend any dividend on the equity shares in view of loss and conserve resources.
Source : BSE

