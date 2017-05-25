App
May 24, 2017 11:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karma Energy: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the outcome of the board meeting held on may 24, 2017.

Sub : OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON MAY 24, 2017 APPOINTMENT OF SHRI BALADY SHEKAR SHETTY AS INDEPENDENT ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR Sir, The Board of Directors has inter alia approved the election of Shri Balady Shekar Shetty as Independent Additional Director on the Board of the Company with effect from May 24, 2017. The particulars required as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are given as an attachment Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge receipt.Source : BSE

