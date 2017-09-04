App
Sep 04, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karma Energy's board meeting on September 13, 2017

We would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 13th September, 2017 to consider interalia among other things the following :

the adoption of Un-Audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017

and


The Limited Review Report of the Auditors in respect of the quarter en

Source : BSE

