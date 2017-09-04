Karma Energy's board meeting on September 13, 2017

We would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 13th September, 2017 to consider interalia among other things the following :the adoption of Un-Audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017andThe Limited Review Report of the Auditors in respect of the quarter ended 30th June, 2017In this connection as per the Company's code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company from 1st September, 2017 to 15th September, 2017 (both days inclusive)We are enclosing herewith copy of the notice published in The Financial Express (English daily) and Tarun Bharat (Marathi daily) in compliance with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE