Karma Energy to consider dividend

Karma Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, to consider inter alia among other things the following :1. To consider and adopt the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 along with Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider and recommend dividend, if any on the Equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE