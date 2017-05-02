App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kansai Nerolac approves dividend

The Directors have recommended a normal dividend of 250 percent (Rs 2.50 per share of the face value of Re. 1 each ) and a special dividend of 50 percent (Rs. 0.50 per share of the face value of Re. 1 each ), thus aggregating to a total dividend of 300 percent (Rs 3 per share of the face value of Re. 1 each ) for the year.

Kansai Nerolac approves dividend
The Directors have recommended a normal dividend of 250 % (Rs 2.50 per share of the face value of Re. 1 each ) and a special dividend of 50 % (Rs. 0.50 per share of the face value of Re. 1 each ), thus aggregating to a total dividend of 300 % (Rs 3.00 per share of the face value of Re. 1 each ) for the year. This compares with a normal dividend of 180 % (Rs 1.80 per share of the face value of Re. 1 each ) and a special dividend of 125 % (Rs. 1.25 per share of the face value of Re. 1 each ), thus aggregating to a total dividend to 305 % (Rs 3.05 per share of the face value of Re. 1 each ) declared last year. Dividend, when declared, will be payable on or after 27th June, 2017 to those members whose names are registered as such in the Register of Members of the Company as on 14th June, 2017 and to the Beneficiary holders as per the beneficiary list as on 14th June, 2017 provided by the NSDL and CDSL.Source : BSE

