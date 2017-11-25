Kanpur Plastipacks' board meeting on December 05, 2017

The next meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday the 5th December, 2017 at 11:00 AM to, inter-alia, consider and approve the ratio and price of the Rights Issue of Equity Shares.

Kanpur Plast is in the Packaging sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 170.31 crore.

The company management includes Mahesh Swarup Agarwal - Chairman Emeritus, Manoj Agarwal - Managing Director, Shashank Agarwal - Whole Time Director, Sunil Mehta - Whole Time Director, Usha Agarwal - Woman Director, Sobhagya Mal Jain - Independent Director, Prem Singh Khamesra - Independent Director, Subodh Kumar - Independent Director, Ram Gopal Bagla - Independent Director, Akshay Kumar Gupta - Independent Director. Source : BSE