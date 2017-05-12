Kanika Infocom's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting to be held at registered office of the company on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 2.30 P.M. will take into consideration the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. In terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by insiders the ‘Trading Window' for the Company's Shares will remain closed in connection with the approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company (for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017) on and from 22nd May, 2017 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time of publication of the aforesaid Financial Results.Source : BSE