Jun 20, 2017 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kanco Tea & Industries to consider bonus issue
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 03, 2017, inter alia, to consider and recommend issue of Bonus Shares to existing equity shareholders of the Company.Source : BSE