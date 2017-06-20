Jun 20, 2017 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kanco Tea's board meeting on July 03, 2017
The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, July 3, 2017, to consider inter alia and recommend issue of Bonus Shares to existing equity shareholders of the Company.
