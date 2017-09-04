App
Sep 04, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kanco Tea's board meeting on September 14, 2017

In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017, to consider and approve, inter alia, the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

As permitted under Regulation33 (3) (b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has opted to submit only the quarterly / year-to-date standalone financial results of the Company to the stock exchanges, other than the last quarter in the financial year 2017-18.

Further, in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from Thursday, 7th September, 2017 to Saturday, 16th September, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

