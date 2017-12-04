Kanco Tea and Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges, Notice is hereby given that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017, to consider and approve, inter alia, the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.As per the Company's Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from Thursday, 7th December, 2017 to Saturday, 16th December, 2017.Source : BSE