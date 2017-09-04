Kanco Enterprises' board meeting on September 14, 2017

In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017, to consider and approve, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Further, in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from Thursday,7th September, 2017 to Saturday, 16th September, 2017.Source : BSE