you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kanani Industries' board meeting on May 27, 2017

Kanani Industries has informed that the meeting of board of directors will be held on 27 May, 2017 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017

To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017; Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further, pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 from 18 May, 2017 to 30 May, 2017. The above intimation is given to you pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

