Kanani Industries' board meeting on May 27, 2017

To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017; Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further, pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 from 18 May, 2017 to 30 May, 2017. The above intimation is given to you pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE