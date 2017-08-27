Kanani Industries' board meeting on September 4, 2017

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 04 September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at Mumbai at 3.00 P.M.:To Consider and approved the Un-audited Financial Result of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2017. The financial results of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS).Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.Further, pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 from 24 August, 2017 to 06 September, 2017.The above intimation is given to you pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Thanking You,Yours faithfully,Source : BSE