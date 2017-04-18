Apr 17, 2017 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kamron Labs CFO Harshadkumar M. Nasit resigns
Kamron Laboratories (Company) has informed that Mr. Harshadkumar M. Nasit has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 17th April, 2017. The Company has appointed Mr. Sohan K. Laskari as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 17th April, 2017.
Kamron Laboratories Limited (Company) has informed BSE that Mr. Harshadkumar M. Nasit has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 17th April, 2017. The Company has appointed Mr. Sohan K. Laskari as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 17th April, 2017.Source : BSE