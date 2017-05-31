May 31, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kamron Labs: Outcome of board meeting
This is inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2016-17 ended on 31st March, 2017.
Please note that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2016-17 ended on 31st March, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith:
1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.
2. Auditors' Report on the Audited Financial Results
Source : BSE
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith:
1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.
2. Auditors' Report on the Audited Financial Results
Source : BSE