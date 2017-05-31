App
May 31, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kamron Labs: Outcome of board meeting

This is inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2016-17 ended on 31st March, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith:

1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.

2. Auditors' Report on the Audited Financial Results
Source : BSE

