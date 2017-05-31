Kamron Labs: Outcome of board meeting

Please note that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2016-17 ended on 31st March, 2017.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith:1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.2. Auditors' Report on the Audited Financial ResultsSource : BSE