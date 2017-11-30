App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 29, 2017 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kamdhenu: Outcome of board meeting

We are enclosing herewith the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2017, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Wednesday, the November 29, 2017. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:45 P.M.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2017, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 29th day of November, 2017. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:45 P.M. These results have been prepared as per Ind-AS applicable on the Company and SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016.
A copy of the Results along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 is enclosed herewith.
You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.