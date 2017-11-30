Kamdhenu: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2017, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 29th day of November, 2017. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:45 P.M. These results have been prepared as per Ind-AS applicable on the Company and SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016.A copy of the Results along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 is enclosed herewith.You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE