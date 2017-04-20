Kamdhenu: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 20th day of April, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company at 2nd Floor, Tower-A, Building No.9, DLF Cyber City, Phase-III, Gurgaon-122002, Haryana and was concluded at 5:15 P.M. Following matters were approved in the meeting: 1.Issue and allotment of upto 30,00,000 warrants convertible into equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the promoters and others on preferential/private placement basis subject to the approval of the Shareholders by special resolution. 2.Approval of Kamdhenu Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017 for allotment of upto 10,00,000 equity options for the employees of the Company in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, subject to the approval of the Shareholders by special resolution.Source : BSE