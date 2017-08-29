App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 29, 2017 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kamat Hotels receives approval from Canara Bank for one-time settlement proposal

Kamat Hotels has received an approval from Canara Bank approving the One Time Settlement proposal (OTS).

Kamat Hotels receives approval from Canara Bank for one-time settlement proposal
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Company has received an approval from Canara Bank approving the One Time Settlement proposal (OTS). The details as required under regulation 30 are given below:

A. Reason for opting for One Time Settlement:
The Reason for opting OTS is that the company has been facing cash flow mismatch due to which the debt has become a Non- Performing Asset.

B. Brief Summary of the One Time Settlement:
Entire repayment under OTS to be completed in two installments which shall be paid latest by 1st week of October, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.