Kamat Hotels: Outcome of board meeting

At its meeting held today, the following decisions were taken by the Board of Directors:1.Audited Financial ResultsThe Audited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017 were approved.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') we enclose the followinga)Statements showing the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.b)Auditors' Report on the Audited Financial (Consolidated and Standalone)c)Declaration in respect of Auditors' Report with Unmodified Opinion.2.Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the CompanyMs.Smita Nanda has been appointed as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 26th May, 2017.Source : BSE