Kamat Hotels' board meeting on May 26, 2017

Sub: Notice of Board Meeting. This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 26th day of May, 2017 at KHIL House, 70-C, Nehru Road, Near Santacruz Airport, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai – 400 099 to approve, inter alia, the standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further, as per the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company for all the Directors and Designated Employees and their dependents shall remain closed from Friday, 19th May, 2017 to Saturday, 27th May, 2017. Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt. Thanking you, Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Kamat Hotels (India) Limited Amit Vyas Company SecretarySource : BSE